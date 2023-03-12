BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,606.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.26 or 0.00554778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00160367 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00036897 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00054272 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000956 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

