Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Price Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,984,720 shares of company stock worth $578,961,943. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

