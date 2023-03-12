BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Lake Street Capital

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,870,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 779,523 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 483,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

