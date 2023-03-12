BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1613 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 66.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $30.64.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.
