BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1613 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 66.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $30.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 4,205.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 706,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 690,261 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

