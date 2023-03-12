BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

MYI opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,390,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 78,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 65,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 260,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.