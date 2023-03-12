BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 3rd

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

MHN opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $13.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 185,897 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

