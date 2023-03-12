BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $11.12 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.