BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MUA opened at $10.25 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter worth $187,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 59.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

