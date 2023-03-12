BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BOE opened at $9.74 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

