BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

