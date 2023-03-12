BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

