BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.