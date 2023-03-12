BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
