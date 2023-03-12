BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

