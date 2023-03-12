BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Cap of $30.26 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $30.26 million and $488,385.52 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006270 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004134 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

