BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.66 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $586,259.53 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0925 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00034601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00035280 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00022170 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004655 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00224755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,527.75 or 1.00027785 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09367707 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $548,482.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

