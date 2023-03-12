Bitcoiva Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $181.57 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $181.57 million and $143,236.65 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $11.32 or 0.00053948 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,979.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00559034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00158559 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036922 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000701 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000930 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.06364981 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $127,531.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.