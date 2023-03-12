Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.32

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.58 million and $36.32 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00155802 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00064325 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00044457 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

