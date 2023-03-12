Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $30.53 million and $217,222.61 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00185876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00087312 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00058168 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00053561 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004746 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally."

