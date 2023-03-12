Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $121.30 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $121.30 or 0.00551876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.35 billion and approximately $187.74 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,979.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00157633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,335,494 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

