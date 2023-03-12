Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 8.8% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $199.92 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $114.41 or 0.00554390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,636.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00159911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00036925 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,334,650 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

