Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20.03 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20,905.61 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $403.80 billion and approximately $20.03 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.11 or 0.00550631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00157169 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,315,568 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

