BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Up 32.4% in February

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the February 13th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.69.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BioNTech by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Stock Up 0.1 %

About BioNTech

BioNTech stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.45. The stock had a trading volume of 694,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,222. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $189.07.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

