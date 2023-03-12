Biglari (NYSE:BH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Biglari Price Performance

Shares of BH opened at $181.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.81. Biglari has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $184.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.85.

Get Biglari alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Biglari by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Biglari by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter worth about $733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biglari by 39.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biglari by 519.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.