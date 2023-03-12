Biconomy (BICO) Price Tops $0.33

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. Biconomy has a total market cap of $159.43 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00434395 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,043.34 or 0.29362226 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.
Biconomy Token Profile
Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,281,739 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Biconomy
