Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,400 ($16.84) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.04) to GBX 1,480 ($17.80) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.47) to GBX 1,410 ($16.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,405.50 ($16.90).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,198 ($14.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5,704.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.35. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 959.20 ($11.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,338.50 ($16.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,163.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,091.14.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

About Smith & Nephew

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 15,238.10%.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.