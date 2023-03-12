Berenberg Bank Lowers Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$48.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($28.86) to GBX 2,580 ($31.02) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

EDVMF opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

