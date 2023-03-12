Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Benchmark Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNCHF remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. Benchmark Metals has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

Get Benchmark Metals alerts:

About Benchmark Metals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of the Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.