Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Benchmark Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BNCHF remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. Benchmark Metals has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.91.
About Benchmark Metals
