Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $160.19 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $160.19 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.73 or 0.07175303 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00070338 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00026591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00053643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

