Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.
Shares of BLCO opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.00. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
