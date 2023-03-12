Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of BLCO opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.00. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

