Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,029 shares during the period. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. comprises about 0.8% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLX opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

