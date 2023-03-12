Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,595,000 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the February 13th total of 3,766,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,987.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock remained flat at $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $115.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking, Banca Widiba SpA and Corporate Center. The Retail Banking segment includes sales activities of retail customers.

