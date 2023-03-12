Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 3rd

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $15.10 on Friday. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $891.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $222,214.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 68,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.