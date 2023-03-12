Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 115 ($1.38) target price on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Bakkavor Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of BAKK opened at GBX 104 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90. Bakkavor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 77.90 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 126.53 ($1.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £602.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,040.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70.
About Bakkavor Group
Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.
