Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Update

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BADFF stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.