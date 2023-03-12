Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $338.97 million and $7.64 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.20 or 0.01332139 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005717 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012133 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.55 or 0.01720057 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00026694 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $8,702,248.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

