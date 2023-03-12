B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTG. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.14.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,269,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,108,000 after buying an additional 13,697,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in B2Gold by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,311,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,736,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

