Axie Infinity Price Hits $7.34 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $7.34 or 0.00035586 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $836.58 million and $56.08 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022343 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004764 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00225604 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,661.25 or 1.00120574 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,918,073 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,918,072.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.44853334 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $82,355,872.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

