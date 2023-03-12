Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Reaches $825.05 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.24 or 0.00035275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $825.05 million and approximately $40.43 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00034569 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022216 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00224649 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,529.41 or 0.99989691 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,918,073 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,918,072.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.33968461 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $50,708,497.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

