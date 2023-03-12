AXA (EPA:CS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.32

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €26.32 ($28.00) and traded as high as €30.34 ($32.28). AXA shares last traded at €30.10 ($32.02), with a volume of 3,986,937 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CS. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €31.50 ($33.51) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on AXA in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.57) price target on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.43) target price on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($37.77) target price on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

