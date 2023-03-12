Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Aviva has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.83) to GBX 540 ($6.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.73) to GBX 545 ($6.55) in a research note on Friday. Investec lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.49) to GBX 520 ($6.25) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.43.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

