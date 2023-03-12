Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Update

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 9,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Barclays increased their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

