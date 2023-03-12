AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

