AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $15.05.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
