Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $0.22

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Audius has a total market cap of $220.38 million and $12.36 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

