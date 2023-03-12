ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in February

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 576,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 93.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ATS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

ATS Stock Performance

ATSAF remained flat at $39.78 during midday trading on Friday. 65 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. ATS has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

About ATS

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

