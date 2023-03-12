Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Trading Down 0.9%

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.70 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 89.70 ($1.08). Approximately 419,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 252,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.55 ($1.09).

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.29. The company has a market capitalization of £134.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2,990.00.

Atrato Onsite Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Atrato Onsite Energy’s payout ratio is -16,666.67%.

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC invests in a diversified portfolio of onsite renewable energy assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

