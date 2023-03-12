Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Down 46.2% in February

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of ATLCP stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

Insider Activity at Atlanticus

Atlanticus Company Profile

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $499,993.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

