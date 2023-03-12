Athenex (ATNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th.

Athenex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $1.94 on Friday. Athenex has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athenex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,516,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,346,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athenex by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 741,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Athenex by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,338,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 231,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 59.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,953,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 731,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Athenex by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 77,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

