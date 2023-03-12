Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the February 13th total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Assertio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Assertio has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.