Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the February 13th total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Assertio has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assertio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

