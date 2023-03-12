Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

About Aspen Technology

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $214.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.09. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

