ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 50.2% in February

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the February 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 660 ($7.94) to GBX 730 ($8.78) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC raised shares of ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,170 ($14.07) to GBX 1,000 ($12.03) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $996.11.

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of ASOMY traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 39,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,776. ASOS has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

