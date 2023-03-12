Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given New GBX 6,300 Price Target at Barclays

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 6,000 ($72.15) to GBX 6,300 ($75.76) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ashtead Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.08) to GBX 5,000 ($60.13) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,639.33.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $265.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.11. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $296.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

