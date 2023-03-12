Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASAN has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Asana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Asana Stock Performance

Asana stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28.

Institutional Trading of Asana

About Asana

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asana by 12,625.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

