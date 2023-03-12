Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
ASAN has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Asana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.
Asana Stock Performance
Asana stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28.
Institutional Trading of Asana
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.